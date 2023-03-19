Verity & Verity LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $469.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

