Verity & Verity LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.56 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.