Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $130.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

