Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
