Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
MLPX opened at $37.77 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.