Verity & Verity LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PWR opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75.
In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
