VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,060 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
ITOT stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48.
