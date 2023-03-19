VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $69.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

