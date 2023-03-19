VERITY Wealth Advisors Invests $202,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

