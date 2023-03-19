VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 2,367 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

