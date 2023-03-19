VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,970,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,733. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.