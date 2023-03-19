Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,425,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,137,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $52,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

