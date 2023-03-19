Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE VGZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 402,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,259. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

