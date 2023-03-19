VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.73.
VolitionRx Company Profile
