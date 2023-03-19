VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

