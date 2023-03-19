Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 stock opened at €120.44 ($129.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 52-week high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.