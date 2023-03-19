Vow (VOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $242,221.05

Vow (VOW) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $79.79 million and $242,221.05 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

