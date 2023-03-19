W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

