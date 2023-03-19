Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 12.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $225,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.