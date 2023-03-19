Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,289,834 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.