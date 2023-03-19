Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.15. 2,902,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

