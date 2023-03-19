WAX Price Hits $0.0718 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $173.82 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,669,290 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

