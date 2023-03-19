WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $935,951.91 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $67.06 million and $935,951.91 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

