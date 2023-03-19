Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 15.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $112,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

