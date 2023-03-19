Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 149 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.