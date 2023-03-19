Wells Fargo & Company Boosts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $28.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:AGL opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,383 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

