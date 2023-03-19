Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.66. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 32,366 shares traded.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

