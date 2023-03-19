Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.68% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

