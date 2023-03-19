William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

FIVE opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.