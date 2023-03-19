Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WWW opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

