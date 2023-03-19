World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Fuel Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

