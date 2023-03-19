World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
World Fuel Services Stock Performance
Shares of INT stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.
