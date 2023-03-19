Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

