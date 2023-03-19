WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.31

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $287.36 million and approximately $15.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.01252615 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010351 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.92 or 0.01554046 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873589 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

