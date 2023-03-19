WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.31

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $287.36 million and $15.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.80 or 0.01215300 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010113 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.41 or 0.01529409 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021378 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
