WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.31

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $287.36 million and $15.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873589 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

