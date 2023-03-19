Wrapped BNB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92.61 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $914.94 million and $92.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $336.68 or 0.01240375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00369574 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.76 or 0.26861927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,717,538 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

