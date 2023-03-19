XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $313.59 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $313.59 million and $151,132.03 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

