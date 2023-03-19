XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $57.93 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002646 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $57.93 million and approximately $434,620.33 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

