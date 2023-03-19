Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 34,184,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,599. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 123,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.