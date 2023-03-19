Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Stock Up 5.9 %
NYSE:AUY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 34,184,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,599. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
