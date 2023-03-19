yOUcash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $133.98 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00362490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.68 or 0.26347009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.