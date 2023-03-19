Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

ZTS opened at $164.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

