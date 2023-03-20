0x (ZRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $210.94 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $210.94 million and $43.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

