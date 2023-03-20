117,403 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. 24,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

