1,385 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Roku by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.