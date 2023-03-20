19,692 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $74.80 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

