23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 4.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 862,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,278,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

23andMe Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 23andMe by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 23andMe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in 23andMe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

