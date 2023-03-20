2,407 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

