3,514 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 190,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

