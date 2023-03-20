3,841 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $64.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

