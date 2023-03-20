42-coin Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,299.42 or 1.20222714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00283786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000222 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.