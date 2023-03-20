4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

