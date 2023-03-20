5,449 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.93 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.